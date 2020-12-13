IPL: Esteghlal moves into first place after defeating Shahr Khodro [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

68 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Shahr Khodro 2-0 on Matchday 6 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday and went top of the table.

Sobhan Khaghani scored an early goal for the visiting team in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium.

In the 25th minute, Shahr Khodro midfielder Erfan Masoumi was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Esteghlal’s player.

Mohammad Daneshgar scored Esteghlal’s second goal in the 45th minute to seal a 2-0 away win for the Blues.

Tractor defeated Machine Sazi in Tabriz derby 1-0 thanks to Mehdi Ghanbari’s injury-time goal.

Esteghlal went top of the league with 11 points on goal difference ahead of Sanat Naft.