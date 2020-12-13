2020 ACL Final: Persepolis heads to Doha

304 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Persepolis football team left Tehran Sunday noon to participate at the 2020 AFC Champions League in Doha, Qatar.

Issa Alekasir, who was handed a six-month ban prior to the Champions League semi-final against Saudi club Al-Nassr for a discriminatory gesture, didn’t travel to Doha with the team.

The Iranian team will meet the winner of Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea and Japan’s Vissel Kobe in the final match, which will be played at the Al-Janoub Stadium on December 19.

Persepolis could become the first Iranian club since Pas Tehran in 1993 to be crowned Asian club champion.