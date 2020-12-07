IPL: Naft Masjed Soleyman victorious over Sepahan [VIDEO]

20 views

Tehran Times – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Naft Masjed Soleyman football team defeated Sepahan 3-1 on a rainy day in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Sasan Hosseini gave the hosts an early lead with a header but Sajad Shahbazzadeh prodded Sepahan level on the stroke of half time with a long-range strike.

Sajad Jafari made the score 2-1 four minutes after the hour mark and Mostafa Naeijpour scored the third goal with a header in the 80th minute.

In Isfahan, Shahr Khodro defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 thanks to a brace from Amin Ghaseminejhad. He scored the first goal from the penalty spot in the 14th minute and was on target once again in the 47th minute.

On Monday, Aluminum will host Machine Sazi in Arak, Tractor face Foolad in Tabriz, Saipa meet Mes Rafsanjan in Tehran, Gol Gohar host Paykan in Sirjan and Esteghlal entertain Sanat Naft in Tehran.

Gol Gohar lead the IPL table with 10 points, followed by Persepolis (eight points) and Nassaji (seven points).