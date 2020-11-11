Golmohammadi nominated for ACL 2020 (West) ‘Best Head Coach’

29 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi has been nominated for the best coaches of the 2020 AFC Champions League (West).

Replacing one of the most successful head coaches at a club the size of Persepolis is a daunting task for anyone, and following the short-lived Gabriel Calderon stint, former defender Golmohammadi was tasked with restoring the club to the unprecedented heights achieved under Branko Ivankovic between 2015 and 2019.

The 49-year-old had represented Persepolis for four years in the 1990s and managed it briefly in 2012-13, but this time he was coming into a side that had won three consecutive Iran Professional League titles and reached the AFC Champions League semi-final in 2017 and final in 2018.

He will compete with Rui Vitoria (Al-Nassr), Vladan Milojevic (Al-Ahli) and Shota Arveladze (Pakhtakor) to be named as the best coach.