B&H captain Edin Dzeko to miss Iran friendly

69 views

Tasnim – ROME, The captain of Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team Edin Dzeko will miss the friendly match against Iran after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The AS Roma forward will miss coming matches against Iran on November 12 and the Netherlands on November 15.

The 34-year-old player opened Iran’s goal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where the Dragons beat Iran 3-1.

Iran will play Bosnia at the Asim Ferhatović Hase Stadium as part of the preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.