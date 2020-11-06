I already really love this team: Saman Ghoddos

126 views

Sport Witness – LONDON, For the Brentford Football Club fans who didn’t know much about Saman Ghoddos when their club decided to loan the Iran international, they’ll likely be aware of the four month ban he had to serve back in 2019 because of a failed move to Huesca.

It all came down to the player not respecting an alleged agreement between Huesca and his former club, Östersund, choosing to join Amiens SC in France instead.

Once his ban served (although there is still a CAS case looming over him), he returned to the then Ligue 1 side’s squad, but a hip injury saw him unable to help them avoid relegation, with them now sitting in Ligue 2.

That’s where he started this season, but Brentford came to the rescue, for which the 27-year-old is very thankful.

Sitting down for an interview with Aftonbladet, the Sweden born playmaker revealed how thrilled he was with the move.

First describing the last two years with Amiens SC as ‘pure hell’, he continued: “I can already say that I really love this team. There was such a bad energy at the end in France and I just wanted to start over. There is actually a bit of an Östersund feeling about the club, but with better resources, of course”.

The penny dropped for Ghoddos about how different things were in England compared to other places in Europe when Brentford were set to play Millwall, reputed to be ‘the worst team to face in all of England’.

He said: “They told me the pitch was lousy, the fans extreme, how tough it was… I expected the worst, right? Then I got to see the pitch. There aren’t even such nice fields in Sweden, and it wasn’t just long balls, war and elbows to the face. They really tried to play”.

Having gone through a ban, some injuries, appendix problems, Covid-19 and lockdowns, Aftonbladet ask him if it’s time for things to turn around for Ghoddos.

He replied: “Right?! Next match, I might score five goals? I just walk around waiting for it to happen. Haha”.

That’s exactly what Brentford fans will be hoping happens when they take on Middlesbrough on Saturday.