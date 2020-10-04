Skocic names IR Iran squad for Uzbekistan, Mali friendlies

1 views

AFC – TEHRAN, National team head coach Dragan Skocic has named a 23-man squad for Islamic Republic of Iran’s friendlies against Uzbekistan and Mali.

Iran will play the friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Mali as part of their preparations for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Team Melli will play Uzbekistan on Thursday in Tashkent and Mali in Antalya, Turkey five days later.

Iran, seeking a third consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup, are third in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers with six points.

Iraq lead on 11 points with Bahrain (nine) second after five matches. Iran, however, have played one game less.

The Asian Qualifiers were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no matches having been played this year.

IR Iran Squad

Goalkeepers: Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Rashid Mazaheri (Esteghlal).

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Persepolis), Aref Gholami (Esteghlal), Sadegh Moharami (Dinamo), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Mojtaba Najarian (Foolad), Siamak Nemati (Persepolis).



Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Mehdi Torabi.

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi).