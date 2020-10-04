Sayyadmanesh reaches agreement with Zorya Luhansk [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

58 views

Tasnim – , LUHANSK, Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has reportedly reached an agreement with Ukrainian football club Zorya Luhansk.

Allahyar, who played on loan in Istanbulspor for half a season last year, could not score a goal and assisted in four games he played with Fenerbahçe.

Sayyadmanesh joined Fenerbahce last year from Esteghlal on a five-year deal but failed to meet expectations.

The 20-year-old forward was a member of Iran football team who qualified for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final in India.

He made his Iran national football team debut on June 6, 2019 against Syria and scored a goal.