Golmohammadi dedicates Al-Nassr win to Persepolis fans

27 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi thanked the fans after the Iran champion defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on penalties to reach the 2020 AFC Champions League final on Saturday.

“Congratulations to my players who fought hard, gave everything and defended the dignity and name of our team,” said Golmohammadi.

“I would like to thank everyone who wanted us to reach the final. Overall, I am very happy with this win and I would like to present it to our fans and the Iranian people who have been going through difficult times and needed something to bring them happiness,” he added.

“It is a matter of believing in ourselves and believing we could qualify for the final. We were playing against a team that played very good football, but we had overcome a lot of problems since before our arrival here and that gave us added motivation to win and be able to bring joy to our fans and the Iranian people,” Golmohammadi added.

This was Persepolis’ third appearance in the AFC Champions League semi-final, having lost to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal SFC 6-2 on aggregate in 2017 and beating Qatar’s Al-Sadd SC 2-1 on aggregate the following year before losing the final to Kashima Antlers.