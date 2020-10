(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BAKU, Striker Ali Ghorbani has been invited to Azerbaijan national football team.

Azerbaijan Italian coach Gianni De Biasi has invited the 30-year-old forward to the national team.

Azerbaijan will hold a training camp in Cyprus.

Ghorbani joined Azerbaijani football club Sumgayit in August from Sepahan.

He has scored four goals in three matches for the team.

He has also played in Esteghlal.