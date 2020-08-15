Mehdi Taremi close to joining FC Porto [Report]

1 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Portuguese newspaper A Bola says Mehdi Taremi has opted to join Porto.

Porto will play in the next season’s UEFA Champions League and Taremi has been seduced by this to join the team.



The 28-year-old forward has also been linked with a move to Benfica but according to the Portuguese newspaper he will prefer to play in Primeira Liga’s champion for the next season.

The Rio Ave striker scored 18 goals in the 2019-20 season and helped the team book a place at the 2020-21 Europa League play-off round.