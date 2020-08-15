Iran to partake at Women’s Futsal World Tournament

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has accepted to send Iran’s women futsal team to the Women Futsal World Tournament.

The competition is scheduled to be held in Brazil in December but will likely be postponed due to coronavirus.

Iranian women, two-time Asian champions, have participated in the prestigious tournament three times so far.

Iran and Japan will be Asian’s representatives in the tournament.

The Women’s Futsal World Tournament is an international women’s futsal competition for national teams, organized by national associations and the World Futsal Association.

The first edition took place in 2010 in Spain and was won by Brazil. The tournament has known no other winners besides Brazil, after the country’s victories in the first six editions.