IPL: Shahin Bushehr relegated after loss to Sanat Naft

Tehran Times – BUSHEHR, Shahin football team were relegated from Iran Professional League (IPL) on the penultimate day of the season.

Shahin lost to Sanat Naft 3-1 in Abadan on Saturday. The Hawks had won promotion to IPL in the penultimate match of the last season.

Next week, Pars Jonoubi, Machine Sazi, Paykan and Saipa will try to escape from relegation.

Persepolis have already won the title and Esteghlal, Tractor, Sepahan and Foolad will have a chance to qualify for the next season’s AFC Champions League.