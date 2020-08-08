Albion: Jahanbakhsh wonder strike up for goal of the season [Vote here]

7 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, ALIREZA Jahanbakhsh’s unforgettable overhead kick is in the running for a major end-of-season award.

The Iranian midfielder’s sublime strike is one of nine contending for the title of Budweiser Premier League goal of the season.

The 84th-minute goal came on New Year’s Day and was only Jahanbakhsh’s second for the club since becoming the Seagulls’ record signing in July 2018.

Albion reportedly paid a fee of £17million for the now 26-year-old, who opened his account for the club just days earlier as they dispatched Bournemouth.

The eye-catching strike snatched Albion a point against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at the Amex, with the London club having taken the lead through Cesar Azpilicueta after ten minutes.

But Jahanbakhsh faces stiff competition for the title of Budweiser Premier League goal of the season.

Other contenders include Moussa Djenepo’s impressive solo effort for Southampton against Sheffield United in September, Matty Longstaff’s low drive which earned Newcastle a win against Manchester United the following month and Bruno Fernandes’s volley against Albion in June.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Burnley’s Matej Vydra are also up for the award, while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has two strikes nominated for the gong.

Voting is currently open for the competition, with fans able to support their favourite entry on the Premier League website.

A spokesman for the competition said: “Nine of the best Premier League strikes in 2019/20 are in contention for the Budweiser Goal of the Season award, and you can help to decide the winner.

“From long-range stunners to brilliant solo efforts, fans can select which one of the Budweiser Goal of the Month winners from this campaign was their favourite before 6pm on Monday, August 10. “

Albion have urged fans to throw their support behind Jahanbakhsh’s bicycle kick, sharing a link to the competition on the club’s website and telling fans, “you know what to do”.

VOTE HERE: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1744533