Alireza Beiranvand shortlisted for AFC Player of Year

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been shortlisted for the best AFC player of the year.

The goalkeeper, who has recently joined Belgian team Antwerp from Persepolis, is in the six-player list.

Qatari player Akram Afif is also in the list and hopes to win the award for the second successive year.

Salem Al-Dawsari from Al Hilal, Kuwaiti club Al-Qadisiya’s player Ahmad Al-Dhafiri, Urawa Reds of Japan’s center back Tomoaki Makino and Kim Kyung-jung, striker of South Korean football club Gangwon FC, also are candidates in the list.

Three-man shortlist for the Asian Football Confederation’s men’s player of the year will be announced on November 25 and the winner will receive the annual accolade on December 5.