West Ham and Arsenal among those interested in Zenit St. Petersburg striker Azmoun

90min.com – LONDON, West Ham are among a cohort of clubs interested in signing Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

The 25-year-old has managed 14 goals in 29 appearances for the reigning Russian champions this season, helping put Sergei Semak’s side to a nine point lead at the top of the table.

The Russian Premier League was suspended back in March but is set to resume later this month, which will give the sizeable cluster of clubs interested in Azmoun the chance to once again fawn over his performances.

One such side (via AreaNapoli) is West Ham, who were first linked with the frontman last month. The Hammers have endured their fair share of disappointing forwards over the past decade and their latest failed project is Sebastien Haller, who was snapped up for £36m from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The Frenchman has failed to replicate the exceptional form that he showcased in the Bundesliga last season, managing just nine goal involvements in 27 games with David Moyes’ side enduring a torrid campaign.

West Ham are not the only London club understood to be interested in Azmoun, with Arsenal also being touted as a potential destination for the Iran international. The Gunners may be aided in their pursuit by the fact that Andrei Arshavin – who played for the club between 2009 and 2013 – is part of the transfer committee at Zenit.

Arshavin is thought to have already offered the player to his former teammate Mikel Arteta, who is on the lookout for offensive reinforcements with the long term futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still uncertain.

Leicester are another Premier League side mentioned as having a passing interest in Azmoun while Milan and Napoli are similarly contenders.

As well as impressing for Zenit, the Iranian is also experienced on the international netting 31 goals in just 46 caps for his country so far.