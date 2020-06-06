Persepolis defender Ansari to miss rest of season

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Persepolis defender Mohammad Ansari missed the rest of the 2019-20 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Ansari suffered a torn ACL during the training on Friday.

He was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with his teammate Siamak Nemati.

MRI scan on Sunday will show the extent of his injury, the club said.

In November 2018, Ansari suffered a torn ACL in the last minutes of the match against Japan’s Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League final in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis sit first in the league table, nine points ahead of Sepahan with nine matches remaining.

IPL will resume on June 18.