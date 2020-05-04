1 views

West Sussex County Times – West Sussex, Despite a lowly league position, Brighton and Hove Albion have scored some absolute belters in the Premier League so far this season.

From a spectacular overhead kick against Chelsea, to quickly taken freekicks at Liverpool – there has been plenty to put a smile on the face supporters. Here we take a look at our favourites.

1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh – Chelsea

A true I was there moment. A spectacular scissor kick from the Iranian earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Has to be No 1.