Jahanbakhsh goal featured in ‘Eight Amazing Moments in English Premier League’ [VIDEO]

0 views

Tasnim – LONDON, Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s overhead kick against Chelsea is among the eight amazing moments in the English Premier League in the current season.

It might not actually be the best goal scored so far this season, but it’s definitely the most memorable.

Jahanbakhsh’s Brighton career had been on life support after a stuttering season-and-a-half in England, and though it has hardly exploded into life since, his crystal clean gravity-defying overhead kick to steal a point against Chelsea will live long in the memory, 90min.com reported.

He picked up the January Goal of the Month award for his acrobatic late equalizer against Chelsea.