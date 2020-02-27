Elham Sheikhi, member of Team Melli Women’s Futsal Team dies from Coronavirus

0 views

Radio Farda – TEHRAN, It has been disclosed that a 22-year-old member of Iranian women’s futsal national team, Elham Sheikhi, has died of Covid-19, or coronavirus.

Elham Sheikhi was a member of the women’s national team and had also played with Isfahan’s professional Sepahan team. She is the first professional athlete to lose her life due to the Coronavirus.

Ms. Sheikhi was from the province of Qom that has been described as the epicenter of the deadly outbreak. The capital of the province, city of Qom, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Tehran, is the primary center of Shi’ite seminaries in Iran, hosting hundreds of Chinese Shi’a scholars.