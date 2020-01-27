CAFA U-19 Girl’s Futsal Championship: Iran routs Turkmenistan to continue winning streak

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran defeated Turkmenistan 12-0 at the CAFA U-19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 on Sunday.

The Iranian team had previously defeated Tajikistan (15-0) and Afghanistan (16-1) in its first two matches.

Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are competing in the event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, from January 24 to 29.

Iran will play Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.