Dragan Skocic shortlisted for Iran Job [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Croatian coach Dragan Skocic is reportedly among the nominees to coach Iran national football team.

The 51-year-old coach, who currently leads Sanat Naft, has been coaching Iranian teams since 2013.

He took charge of Malavan in 2013 and has also coached Foolad, Khooneh be Khooneh and Sanat Naft.

Ali Daei and Amir Ghalenoei are also among the nominees.

With less than three months remaining until the restart of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Iranian football federation has not introduced the new head coach yet.

Team Melli will host Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.