Mohammad Tayyebi joins Sepahan

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Naft Masjed Soleyman defender Mohammad Tayyebi joined Sepahan for an undisclosed fee on Sunday.

The 33-year-old center back is Sepahan’s first signing in the January transfer window.

Tayyebi started his football career in Naft Omidiyeh in 2011 and has also played in Esteghlal Khuzestan, Qatar SC, Pars Jonoubi and Tractor.

Sepahan is seeking to win the Iran Professional League after five years.

The Isfahan-based football team sits second in the table, three points adrift of Persepolis.