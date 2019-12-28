IPL: Sanat Naft defeats Sepahan, Tractor wins again [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Sepahan could come back to top of Iran Professional league (IPL) with a win over Sanat Naft but they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Sanat Naft in Abadan on Saturday.

Issa Alekasir gave Sanat Naft the lead just seven minutes into the match but Sajjad Shahbazzadeh cancelled out his goal in the 28th minute.

With four minutes before the halftime, Mohammadreza Hosseini made it 2-1 for Sepahan.

Mohammad Ghoreishi equalized the match seven minutes after the interval.

Sanat Naft forward Mohammad Ahleshakheh got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute and the team’s captain Taleb Reykani made it 4-2 in the 82nd minute.

Earlier on the day, Tractor defeated Paykan 3-2 in Tehran.

Masoud Shojaei (two goals) and Sasan Ansari were on target for the visiting team and Jalaleddin Alimohammadi (52-penalty) and Shahriar Moghanloo (78th) scored for Paykan.

Persepolis sit top of the table with 34 points, followed by Sepahan (31 points), Tractor (30 points) and Sanat Naft (30 points)