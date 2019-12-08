Persepolis coach Calderon linked to UAE job [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis coach Gabriel Calderon has reportedly been linked with becoming the UAE’s new head coach following Bert van Marwijk’s sacking.

The Emirati football federation sacked the Dutch after they lost to Qatar 4-2 in the Persian Gulf Cup.

Saudi Journalist Alshdadi has reported that the UAE wants to hire the Argentine coach.

Calderon replaced Branko Ivankovic in Persepolis in July and his team is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League for the fourth year in a row.

Calderon has previously worked in Saudi Arabian football teams Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

He has also led Persian Gulf countries Oman and Bahrain.