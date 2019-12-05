Midfielder Roozbeh Cheshmi on Trabzonspor’s radar [Report]

439 views

Tasnim – TRABZON, Turkish Super Lig football club Trabzonspor has set its sight on signing Iran international midfielder Roozbeh Cheshmi.

The Turkish football club is going to sign him as a free-agent player, Gazete Damga reported.

Esteghlal is trying to win Iran Professional League after seven years and Cheshmi is an important player for Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

Cheshmi can join his former teammate Majid Hosseini in the Turkish football team.

The 26-year-old represented Team Melli at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.